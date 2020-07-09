2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
The New Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care.
1200W
Compact
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.
A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
4.7
of 5
75
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nabilah
09/07/2020
Malaysia
The product is really great
I have it delivered very fast, and it so easy to use with 3 different settings and all of them really put on different strength.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC010/13 Dryer
Date of Use 2020-06-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC010/13 Dryer
Date of Use 2020-06-09
Nor5430
22/06/2019
Malaysia
Handy & portable
Love this product. Pretty pink, light, foldable n so portable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC010/03 Dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC010/03 Dryer
Aaron777
27/02/2019
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Great value for money
The product is effective despite its size. Very aptly designed for convenience without sacrificing on user-friendliness and effectiveness.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC010/03 Dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC010/03 Dryer