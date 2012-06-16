2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy cool sounds in style
The Philips CD soundmachine will free your favorite digital tunes from your portable music player and let you enjoy them all in powerful sound - anytime, anywhere. Features USB Direct and 1-touch MP3 digital recording - no PC required.
5W
CD ripping
Digital tuning
Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch operation and no computer needed.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
EleutheriusLiew
16/06/2012
Singapore
Good quality and slim design. Like the USB and remote control
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine
AnthonyMarinathan
25/08/2011
Singapore
I find this product compact and sleek.The sound is simply great for music with bass just enough not to bring the house down.Speech audio is simply wonderful,clear and precise.I would recommend it to anyone who wants to hear music as well as clear audio.Last but not least it also has USB input right in front for easy access. Philips keep up your good practical innovations and for keeping consumers in mind.Last but not least value for money $$$$!! A Big thanks Anthony
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine
LillianTan
27/12/2011
Singapore
Easy to carry around.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine