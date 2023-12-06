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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
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AZ1839/98
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
User manual
My player does not display all information of MP3 files
My Philips soundmachine has no power
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
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