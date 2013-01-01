Other items in the box
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
AZ100R/12
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.See all benefits
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Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
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Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Audio playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Dimensions
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