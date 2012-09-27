The flexidock system really isn't very nice to use. It springs back into a position it wants to be in rather than where you want it to be. This means to try and plug in the micro usb on your phone is incredibly fiddly. You would be better off purely using bluetooth or the 3.5mm stereo jack to connect your handset and then keep your original charger to hand as that is much easier to plug in safely without damaging the quite delicate port on your phone. Also for some phones such as the HTC Sensation XE the flexidock does not go far enough to one side to allow you to get the phone completely central on the docking station. The sound from this thing is terrible. I love my bass but this is just so over the top that it completely hides any of the top end sounds in music meaning you can't hear any singing. I've tried numerous types of music at differing qualities and they all sound terrible. The radio sounds terrible as well so it's nothing to do with output from the phones I have tried. Even at low volume levels the bass is over powering and when you turn it up this just leads to nasty resonance which causes a vibrating noise from the sound dock. There is nothing in the instructions or visible on the device to manually adjust the bass and treble to try and get some kind of balance. On another negative on plugging in my girlfriends HTC desire and then unplugging it somehow it caused her phone to be "USB bricked" which has resulted in her losing all her data and we now have an 8Gb micro SD card which is going to have to go in the bin as it will no longer format. It didn't happen with my HTC Sensation XE but I'm not chancing it again. I will be asking Philips to come and collect this as we don't want it. Aesthetically this thing isn't terrible but at the same time wont be winning any beauty contests. The device is a bit too glossy which I am sure will show dust and any scratches really badly.