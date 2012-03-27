2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS111/98
Free your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as this docking speaker plays and charges your Android phone, and auto-synchronizes its clock with your device. Songbird comes packaged so you can sync music between your phone and PC, and a free app for even more functions.
for Android
The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.
3.1
of 5
23
Reviews
Sadra
27/03/2012
United Kingdom
Finally a nice docking speaker for Android
There are so many docking stations for iphone, but for anyone who prefers to use an android smart phones the options are limited, but thanks to Philips now I can listen to my music, charge my Android phone and have a clock radio next to my bed all in this lovely device. It looks cool and stylish, the sound is superb and really easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Mike787
25/03/2018
US
Excellent Sound Quality
I bought this for the clock. However it turned out to be much more than a standard clock. The sound quality is great for background music at parties and get togethers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
MountainRunner
20/11/2013
US
Excellent quality android dock
Finally a full featured dock that fits a samsung S3 with a case-mate on. Thanks to the fully adjustable usb stand, one handed docking is possible, and the fast rate charger does the job in an hour. I do not use the Dockstudio app since it is still currently buggy, but the clock can be manually set and the bluetooth links just fine once the AS111 is located. The fidelity is very smooth with decent bass and reaches room filling volume easily without distortion. This was my main concern, and the AS111 performs better than I hoped. The nightlight is useful to have, but illumination of top controls, or at least tactile locators for them would have been even better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®