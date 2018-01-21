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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ4300B/12

1

| (1) Review

Start your day, your way!

Wake up the right way with dual alarms for you and your partner, with FM tuning presets so you can both wake to your favorite radio shows, or even a wakeup buzzer. Use the included USB port to charge any mobile device.

See all benefits

Start your day, your way!

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

21/01/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Good product but poor quality

I bought the product at Best Denki They said 7 days warranty , within 7 days return to store after 7 days sent to agent. Exactly on 7th the day the volume cannot be controlled.

This review was made for AJ4300B Clock Radio

This review was made for AJ4300B Clock Radio

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