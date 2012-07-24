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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ4200/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading.

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Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

  • Charge mobile phone/USB device

Built-in storage compartment to store your connector tips

Built-in storage compartment to store your connector tips

Designed with a built-in storage compartment for your charger connector tips, this feature ensures that the tips are stored away safely and neatly for your next use. It even comes with big and small size tips for different mobile phone models and also a connector for mini-USB devices.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Date and day-of-the-week display

Date and day-of-the-week display

The LCD displays date and day-of-the week clearly at a glance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not a design classic, but great sound and functionality

Use this as an alarm clock to wake to DAB radio while charging my I phone. The sound is very good for a product of this size, the visibility of the screen is good and there is a useful remote control. The only niggle is the limited colour choice (black) and an uninspired design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ4200 Digital tuning clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ4200 Digital tuning clock radio

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