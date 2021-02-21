2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3116/12
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Yatie
21/02/2021
Malaysia
Simple but powerful
Recommended stuff and enjoy it. Multi function and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2020-02-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2020-02-21
Man..
28/04/2020
Malaysia
Good product
Reliable....................................................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2020-03-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2020-03-27
Steggles
08/10/2022
Australia
Looks good
Would have to be most difficult clock radio to setup, comes with no instructions radio low due to the fact of difficulty to set up
Pros
Oooks good
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2022-09-08
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2022-09-08