ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Combi air purifier and humidifier

Discontinued

Support

Combi air purifier and humidifier

AC4081/31

Combi air purifier and humidifier

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31

  • PDF file, 9.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Breathe healthy air with the Philips combi air purifier and humidifier. Its VitaShield IPS professional filtration system cleans the air while the humidifier with NanoCloud technology moistens the air comfortably. - English

  • PDF file
  • 4 November 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you