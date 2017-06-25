ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Main in-use photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Combi air purifier and humidifier AC4081/31

Discontinued

Combi air purifier and humidifier

AC4081/31

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Healthy air always

Breathe healthy air with the Philips combi air purifier and humidifier. Its VitaShield IPS professional filtration system cleans the air while the humidifier with NanoCloud technology moistens the air comfortably.

See all benefits

With smart air and humidity control

Healthy air always

  • VitaShield IPS & NanoCloud

  • Dual sensor

Dual sensors give clear feedback on air quality and humidity

Dual sensors measure and control air quality and humidity and give clear feedback on air quality and humidity

Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings

Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings.

lower speed & noise level in sleep mode with all lights off

Product turns down fan speed and noise level in sleep mode, all lights on products are off.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

25/06/2017

Singapore

Singapore

The quality of air is definitely great.

Quality of the air and humidifying the area in the hall with and/or without air conditioning are great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

03/03/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Great purchase!

Bought my Air Purifier about a year ago and since then it has become one of the most important things in my house. So much so, that even my colleagues have been convinced and now we have 2 air purifiers at work too. It's great for people with allergies or asthma. A must buy product!

This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

27/08/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Good product but noisy

This was the only product in store that has both the air purifier and dehumidifier. Price is a premium and I would expect a brand like philips to produce a great product. However easy to use, the night mode that was provided switched off the bright led lights but did not silence the machine. It is only a simple fan inside but yet it is so noisy. Really disappointed cause it sounds like a cheap machine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. CADR (Cigarette) is tested by third party ***PM2.5 is tested by third party (5.0 +/- 0.5)mg ***Formaldehyde, Toluene and TVOC are tested by third party in 30 M3 lab in 3 hours (1.0 +/- 0.2)mg/m3, (2.0 +/- 0.4)mg/m3 and (6.0 +/- 1.2)mg/m3 (all according to GB/T 18801-2008, GB/T18883-2002)

  2. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.

  3. Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3 using Staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1*105 cfu/m3 ****Tested for MS2 virus species removal at Intertek Institute, USA (tested 2hrs in 11 m3 chamber), initial concentration is 1.3*107 pfu/ml)

  4. Tested for Staphylococcus Albus and MS2 virus, condition refer to ****