2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy air always
Breathe healthy air with the Philips combi air purifier and humidifier. Its VitaShield IPS professional filtration system cleans the air while the humidifier with NanoCloud technology moistens the air comfortably.
VitaShield IPS & NanoCloud
Dual sensor
Dual sensors measure and control air quality and humidity and give clear feedback on air quality and humidity
Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings.
Product turns down fan speed and noise level in sleep mode, all lights on products are off.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AirLover1
25/06/2017
Singapore
The quality of air is definitely great.
Quality of the air and humidifying the area in the hall with and/or without air conditioning are great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Hannah28
03/03/2016
Singapore
Great purchase!
Bought my Air Purifier about a year ago and since then it has become one of the most important things in my house. So much so, that even my colleagues have been convinced and now we have 2 air purifiers at work too. It's great for people with allergies or asthma. A must buy product!
This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
MichaelSG
27/08/2016
Singapore
Good product but noisy
This was the only product in store that has both the air purifier and dehumidifier. Price is a premium and I would expect a brand like philips to produce a great product. However easy to use, the night mode that was provided switched off the bright led lights but did not silence the machine. It is only a simple fan inside but yet it is so noisy. Really disappointed cause it sounds like a cheap machine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
CADR (Cigarette) is tested by third party ***PM2.5 is tested by third party (5.0 +/- 0.5)mg ***Formaldehyde, Toluene and TVOC are tested by third party in 30 M3 lab in 3 hours (1.0 +/- 0.2)mg/m3, (2.0 +/- 0.4)mg/m3 and (6.0 +/- 1.2)mg/m3 (all according to GB/T 18801-2008, GB/T18883-2002)
According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.
Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3 using Staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1*105 cfu/m3 ****Tested for MS2 virus species removal at Intertek Institute, USA (tested 2hrs in 11 m3 chamber), initial concentration is 1.3*107 pfu/ml)
Tested for Staphylococcus Albus and MS2 virus, condition refer to ****