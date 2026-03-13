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2 year warranty

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2000 Series Air Purifier

Discontinued

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2000 SeriesAir Purifier

AC2887/30

2000 Series Air Purifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Certificate Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier

  • PDF file, 223.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Consumer Care Book Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series AC2887/30 - English

  • PDF file, 592.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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