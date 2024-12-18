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2 year warranty

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Business Monitor 4K UHD monitor with USB-C docking

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Business Monitor4K UHD monitor with USB-C docking

27B1U3900/11

Business Monitor 4K UHD monitor with USB-C docking

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Software & drivers

Manual Instructions

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 18 December 2024

USB - Cethernet Driver - English

  • version: V2.0
  • ZIP file, 22.1 MB
  • 23 June 2025

Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide - English

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 14 January 2025

Important Information Manual - English

  • PDF file, 7.5 MB
  • 28 May 2026

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