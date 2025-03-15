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Business Monitor4K UHD monitor with USB-C docking

27B1U3900/11

Daily routine simplified

This 27-inch monitor showcases beautiful imagery in 4K resolution and a 1.074 billion color gamut. In addition, its USB-C connection allows you to easily connect peripherals during a busy workday.

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Daily routine simplified

  • 3000 series

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Built in USB-C docking station

Built in USB-C docking station

This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.

  4. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  5. At a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160, 10 bit color depth can only be reached at 60Hz with a DisplayPort connection. For more information, please check the user manual.

  6. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.