How to clean my Philips 5000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
To learn how to clean the dust bucket, filter, brush and water tank of your Philips 5000 Series SpeedPro (Aqua) Vacuum Cleaner, check out the sections below.
To clean the dust bucket of your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, follow these simple steps:
Turn off the appliance.
Release the dust bucket by pressing the button and take the lid off (images 1–2).
Empty the dust bucket into the rubbish bin (image 3). Make sure that you also remove any hair and dirt stuck in the cyclone (the coloured part inside the dust bucket).
Remove the filter from the dust bucket (image 4).
Clean the inside of the dust bucket with water or a damp cloth (images 5–6). Note: Please do not put the dust bucket in the dishwasher.
When the bucket is completely dry, reinsert the filter and place the bucket back (images 7–9).
To ensure that your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro performs at its best, regular cleaning of the filter is essential. There are two different filters, and both will fit.
Please determine which filter you have and follow the simple instructions below. Filter 1:
Detach the dust bucket (image 1).
Take out the filter (image 2).
Tap the filter to release loose dirt (image 3).
Wash the filter with the grid side facing upwards (image 4).
Let it dry for 24 hours with the grid side facing upwards (image 5).
Reinsert the filter in the dust bucket and attach the bucket to your appliance (image 6). Your vacuum is ready to use again.
Filter 2:
Detach the dust bucket (image 1).
Remove the filter case and take the filter out (images 2–3).
Tap both filters to release loose dirt (image 4).
Wash the foam filter under the tap (image 5).Note: please do not rinse the filter casing under the tap.
Ensure that the foam filter is completely dry before reinserting it into the device (images 6–8). Your vacuum is ready to use again.
Note: for optimal performance, we recommend cleaning the filter of your vacuum cleaner monthly and replacing the filter every 6 months (Accessory FC8009/01).
Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below and refer to the videofor more information:
Remove the brush with the easy button (images 1–2).
Pull out any strands by hand.Tip: Cut off any tangled strands using scissors (image 3).
Check for hair and/or dirt under the side cap and loosen the side cap from the brush by pulling it.
Place the side cap back by pushing it until you hear a click and snap the brush back into place (image 4).Your vacuum is now ready to use again.
We recommend cleaning and drying your Aqua tank after each use. Here is how you can do this in a few simple steps:
Remove the cloth from the water tank.
Empty the water tank (image 1).
Clean the water tank under the tap and shake it gently (images 2–4).
Empty the water tank by rotating it multiple times to ensure that the tank is completely empty (images 5–9).
Let the water tank dry and clean the cloth by rinsing it or putting it in the washing machine (images 10–12).
The information on this page applies to the following models:FC6721/01 , FC6727/01 .