There is no water flow from the tank in my Philips Espresso Machine

When trapped air is blocking the water supply, you can follow the steps below to solve the issue:

1. Switch OFF your machine

2. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean filter (or any other water filter your machine is using)

3. Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position

4. Switch the machine back ON. When the machine has heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water



If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure that the filter is prepared and correctly installed for use:

1. Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds

2. Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out

3. Place the filter back into the water tank and fill the water tank with water

4. Restart the machine and switch it off and back on

5. Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water



Note: Please replace the AquaClean filter if you have been using it for longer than three months. This filter might be clogged if it has been used for more than this period of time.