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My pump does a squeaking noise when moving the handle. Why is that?
Make sure the silicone diaphragm is wet when assembled onto the pump.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF290/12, SCF290/13, SCF290/20. Click here to show more product numbers ›
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Other Questions (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I return the pump for a refund?
How to set up your Philips Avent breast pump?
How often should the silicone parts be replaced?
When should I buy a breast pump?
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