XC4201/01
Cordless, compact, lightweight
Philips 4000 Series cordless vacuum provides good pickup driven by compact digital motor. Ultra-lightweight with slim design. Easily clean all hard floors, even harder-to-reach areas. Perfect solution for in-between cleaning.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The slim, compact body goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture and around tight corners.
Lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver and clean with less effort. The full vacuum weighs just 2.2 kg and the handheld alone less than 800 grams.
Unique dual dust containers separate particles by size for efficient dust collection. Larger particles are captured in the nozzle bin. Fine dust is transferred to the handheld bin with multi-layer filtration.
Ultra-compact digital motor is engineered for powerful dirt pickup on all hard floors.
The motorized brush nozzle with anti-hair tangle solution delivers powerful pickup — and makes cleaning it simpler and more hygienic.
The 3 stage filteration system captures up to 99% of microparticles as small as 0.3 um micrometers and ensures long-lasting performance. *
High-capacity 2500Ahm Li-ion batteries provide up to 18 minutes of runtime in Turbo mode. 30 minutes in Regular mode. **
Compact size fits into any home. Mount it on the wall or stand it in the corner for quick access. Or take it apart to store it anywhere, even a drawer.
Both the handheld and nozzle dust containers are removed with one click for easy emptying.
A smart LED indicator light on the handheld displays battery status and provides notifications.
Additional accessories
Region
Nozzles
Dust capacity:
Design
Weight and dimensions
Accessories included
Performance
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.