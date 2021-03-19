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    4000 Series Cordless stick vacuum cleaner

    XC4201/01

    Cordless, compact, lightweight

    Philips 4000 Series cordless vacuum provides good pickup driven by compact digital motor. Ultra-lightweight with slim design. Easily clean all hard floors, even harder-to-reach areas. Perfect solution for in-between cleaning.

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    4000 Series Cordless stick vacuum cleaner

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    Cordless, compact, lightweight

    Effortless quick cleaning, ideal for hard floor

    • Motorized brush nozzle
    • Up to 18-min. Turbo runtime
    • 2-in-1 vacuum & handheld
    • Crevice tool with brush
    Slim design reaches under low furniture

    Slim design reaches under low furniture

    The slim, compact body goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture and around tight corners.

    Easy to maneuver, handheld weighs under 800g

    Easy to maneuver, handheld weighs under 800g

    Lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver and clean with less effort. The full vacuum weighs just 2.2 kg and the handheld alone less than 800 grams.

    Dual dust containers for efficient dirt collection

    Dual dust containers for efficient dirt collection

    Unique dual dust containers separate particles by size for efficient dust collection. Larger particles are captured in the nozzle bin. Fine dust is transferred to the handheld bin with multi-layer filtration.

    Digital motor engineered for powerful performance

    Digital motor engineered for powerful performance

    Ultra-compact digital motor is engineered for powerful dirt pickup on all hard floors.

    Motorized brush nozzle with anti-hair tangle solution

    Motorized brush nozzle with anti-hair tangle solution

    The motorized brush nozzle with anti-hair tangle solution delivers powerful pickup — and makes cleaning it simpler and more hygienic.

    3 stages filteration captures 99% of micro particles *

    3 stages filteration captures 99% of micro particles *

    The 3 stage filteration system captures up to 99% of microparticles as small as 0.3 um micrometers and ensures long-lasting performance. *

    Up to 18-min. Turbo runtime powered by Li-ion batteries **

    Up to 18-min. Turbo runtime powered by Li-ion batteries **

    High-capacity 2500Ahm Li-ion batteries provide up to 18 minutes of runtime in Turbo mode. 30 minutes in Regular mode. **

    Easy storage anywhere, with self-standing feature

    Easy storage anywhere, with self-standing feature

    Compact size fits into any home. Mount it on the wall or stand it in the corner for quick access. Or take it apart to store it anywhere, even a drawer.

    Simple dustbin removal and emptying

    Simple dustbin removal and emptying

    Both the handheld and nozzle dust containers are removed with one click for easy emptying.

    LED indicator for battery level and notifications

    LED indicator for battery level and notifications

    A smart LED indicator light on the handheld displays battery status and provides notifications.

    Technical Specifications

    • Additional accessories

      Wall mount for charging
      Yes
      Cleaning brush
      Yes

    • Region

      Non-EU
      Yes
      EU
      Yes

    • Nozzles

      Standard nozzle
      Motorized nozzle

    • Dust capacity:

      0.25 L
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Metallic bright silver& cotton blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      1265X260X77  mm
      Weight of product
      2.2  kg

    • Accessories included

      2-in-1 brush
      Yes

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      83  dB
      Battery voltage
      14.4  V
      Charging time
      < = 5  hour(s)
      Normal runtime:
      30 min
      Turbo runtime:
      18 min

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    Reviews

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    • >0.3um particle size, tests have been performance according to IEC60312 / EN60312
    • * In handheld mode
    • ** Less recommended for pet hair cleaning and carpet
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