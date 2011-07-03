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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

ActionFitSports earhook headphones

TCH300/10

Tuned for sports

Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast

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Adjustable fit

Tuned for sports

  • Adjustable fit

  • Washable

Cable clip

Cable clip

Clip helps fix cable securely

Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!

Customized cable length

The 60cm short cable is design for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60cm extension cable.

Technical Specifications

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