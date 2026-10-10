2 year warranty
New
TAT2569WT/70
The essential everyday earphones
Always be in the perfect place to listen with noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.
Noise Cancelling
Pocket-sized charging case
Clear calls
Small earbuds. Great value
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
The ear tips rest gently but securely in your ear canal, and interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers let you find your perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple.
You get 7 hours of play time from a full charge and an extra 24.5 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back into the charging case and they’ll fully recharge in 1.5 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 10 minutes gives you an extra hour, while Mono mode lets you use either earbud while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.
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