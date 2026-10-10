Up to 31 hours of play time. Pocket-sized charging case

You get 7 hours of play time from a full charge and an extra 24.5 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back into the charging case and they’ll fully recharge in 1.5 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 10 minutes gives you an extra hour, while Mono mode lets you use either earbud while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.