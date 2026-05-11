2 year warranty
TAT1320BK/70
Small Earbuds with ear tips
Pocket-sized charging case
Clear calls
Ergonomic design for comfort
Interchangeable silicone ear tips
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Teera88&9
11/05/2026
ประเทศไทย
ราคาดีมากมาย
ราคาดี สินค้าแพ็คเกจดี ขนส่งอาจจะช้าไปสักหน่อย ภาพรวมดี
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1320BK หูฟังไร้สายที่แท้จริง
Date of Use 2026-05-11
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1320BK หูฟังไร้สายที่แท้จริง
Date of Use 2026-05-11