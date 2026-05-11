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  • Immerse on the go
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  • Immerse on the go
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

1000 seriesTrue wireless headphones

TAT1320BK/70

5
| (1) Review
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.
See all benefits

Immerse on the go

  • Small Earbuds with ear tips

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • Clear calls

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

Interchangeable silicone ear tips

Interchangeable silicone ear tips

Solid Bluetooth connection

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

11/05/2026

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ราคาดีมากมาย

ราคาดี สินค้าแพ็คเกจดี ขนส่งอาจจะช้าไปสักหน่อย ภาพรวมดี

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1320BK หูฟังไร้สายที่แท้จริง

Date of Use 2026-05-11

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1320BK หูฟังไร้สายที่แท้จริง

Date of Use 2026-05-11

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