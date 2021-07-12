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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1235WT/97

1

| (1) Review

Love what you hear. Love how they look

The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely

See all benefits

Love what you hear. Love how they look

  • Bluetooth®

  • White

Secure, comfortable fit

You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music , call or send message to friend, check the weather and more.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

12/07/2021

Việt Nam

Việt Nam

my first bluetooth earphone ever and it is so bad

terrible sound quality, terrible sound normalization, easy to fall out from your ears, not comfortable for your ears when wear for long time, bad micro. This is my first Bluetooth earphone and I chose Philips because of its earbuds but never again

Pros

none

Cons

everything

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235WT Tai nghe nhét tai True Wireless

Date of Use 2020-06-12

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235WT Tai nghe nhét tai True Wireless

Date of Use 2020-06-12

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