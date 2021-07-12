2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1235BK/97
Love what you hear. Love how they look
The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely
Bluetooth®
Black
These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
quynt
12/07/2021
Việt Nam
my first bluetooth earphone ever and it is so bad
terrible sound quality, terrible sound normalization, easy to fall out from your ears, not comfortable for your ears when wear for long time, bad micro. This is my first Bluetooth earphone and I chose Philips because of its earbuds but never again
Pros
none
Cons
everything
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235WT Tai nghe nhét tai True Wireless
Date of Use 2020-06-12
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235WT Tai nghe nhét tai True Wireless
Date of Use 2020-06-12