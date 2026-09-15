2 year warranty
New
TAT1020WT/70
Immerse yourself on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.
Earbuds without ear tips
Pocket-sized charging case
Clear calls
<br>Ergonomic design for comfort
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm reduces some of the background noise from the world around you.
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