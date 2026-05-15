2 year warranty
TAQ2920WT/70
Free your ears. Hear it all.
These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.
Open-ear fit
Clear call quality
Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
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