2 year warranty
New
TAH1120WT/70
Keep the music close
Carry on with what you're doing while listening to the sounds you love. Slip on these wireless over-ear headphones and enjoy true comfort as you listen.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Lightweight headband
Flat-folding
Cushioned ear cups provide an extra level of comfort during listening sessions. Buttons on the ear cup let you adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls—and more.
Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.
Reviews
Playback battery life is approximate and may vary depending on usage conditions.