2 year warranty
TAE2040WT/70
Dynamic bass
Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.
Powerful bass
Comfort earbuds
3-button in-line remote
USB-C connector
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to tunes to taking calls so that you’ll always stay connected no matter what.
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