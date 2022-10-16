2 year warranty
SWV5733B/00
Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images
Experience Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps. High speed HDMI supports full 32 chanels audio system with up to 1536 KHz sample rate. 3 meter cable length.
HDMI 2.0
18 Gbps
4K 60Hz
3 m
Superior viewing and gaming experience with maximum 60 frames per second images.
Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theater and gaming applications.
Allows an HDMI-connected TV with built-in tuner to send digital audio data to a surround audio system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable.
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