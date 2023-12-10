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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph

USB C Hub

SWV4070/68

USB-C convert to VGA adapter

USB-C exetend out to VGA display port. upport 4K at 60z resolution.

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USB-C convert to VGA adapter

  • VGA

Supports 4K @ 60HZ

Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 60 fps.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 97.5 kB
  • 18 June 2026

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