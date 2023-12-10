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2 year warranty
Mobile accessories
All series
USB C Hub
SWV4070/68
USB-C convert to VGA adapter
USB-C exetend out to VGA display port. upport 4K at 60z resolution.
VGA
Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 60 fps.
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