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USB C Hub

SWA3080/68

USB-C Adaptor

Type-C Male to USB3.0 Female adapter

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USB-C Adaptor

  • USB-C

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

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