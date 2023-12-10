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2 year warranty
Mobile accessories
All series
USB C Hub
SWA3080/68
USB-C Adaptor
Type-C Male to USB3.0 Female adapter
USB-C
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
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