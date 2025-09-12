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2 year warranty

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6000 seriesMulti-device bluetooth mouse

SPK7607B/27

Performance meets comfort

The speedy, 3200 adjustable DPI and wireless Bluetooth connection help you work seamlessly and efficiently between three devices at one time, with one mouse.

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Performance meets comfort

  • Multi-device functionality

  • Bluetooth 3.0/5.0

  • Silent design

  • Up to 3200 DPI (adjustable)

Buttons last millions of clicks for durability

Buttons last millions of clicks for durability

Reduced click sound, for quiet and comfortable experience

Reduced click sound, for quiet and comfortable experience

2.4G wireless connection for a completely cordless workspace

2.4G wireless connection for a completely cordless workspace

Keep the computer wires at bay. For any keyboard/mouse equipped with this feature, you can connect the accessory to any PC via a speedy 2.4Hz wireless connection. The simple setup process, along with the accessory's sleek design, is sure to leave your workspace looking clean and wire-free.

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