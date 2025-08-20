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2 year warranty

All series

        4000 seriesWireless mouse

        SPK7438L/97

        Performance meets comfort

        This mouse is your perfect travel buddy. With a wireless Bluetooth connection and the ability to switch between three devices in one click, it is made to scroll seamlessly and with convenience.

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        Performance meets comfort

        • Multi-device functionality

        • Bluetooth 3.0/5.0

        • Silent design

        • Intelligent power saving

        • Ultra slim

        Buttons last millions of clicks for durability

        Buttons last millions of clicks for durability

        Reduced click sound, for quiet and comfortable experience

        Reduced click sound, for quiet and comfortable experience

        2.4G wireless connection for a completely cordless workspace

        2.4G wireless connection for a completely cordless workspace

        Keep the computer wires at bay. For any keyboard/mouse equipped with this feature, you can connect the accessory to any PC via a speedy 2.4Hz wireless connection. The simple setup process, along with the accessory's sleek design, is sure to leave your workspace looking clean and wire-free.

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