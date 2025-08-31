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2 year warranty

All series

  • Anywhere Wireless Portability
  • Anywhere Wireless Portability
  • Anywhere Wireless Portability
  • Anywhere Wireless Portability
  • Anywhere Wireless Portability
  • Anywhere Wireless Portability
  • Anywhere Wireless Portability
  • Anywhere Wireless Portability

3000 SeriesPhilips 3000 series Home&Office Mouse

SPK7388B/93

Anywhere Wireless Portability

Take this mouse with you wherever you go. Ideal for fitting into your palm and a bag, this 2.4G wireless mouse has an optical sensor that makes control simple and firsthand.

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Anywhere Wireless Portability

  • 2.4GHz Wireless

  • Silent Design

  • Intelligent Power Saving

  • Up to 1600 DPI

2.4 G Wireless Connection For a Cordless Workspace

2.4 G Wireless Connection For a Cordless Workspace

Keep the computer wires at bay. For any keyboard/mouse equipped with this feature, you can connect the accessory to any PC via a speedy 2.4 Hz wireless connection. The simple setup process, along with the accessory's sleek design, is sure to leave your workspace looking clean and wire-free.

Up to 1,600 DPI

Up to 1,600 DPI

This mouse delivers precision tracking up to 1,600 DPI with higher smoothing and accuracy.

Intelligent Power Saving

Intelligent Power Saving

With the intelligent power-saving function, this mouse can go into standby and therefore save power when not in use.

Technical Specifications

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