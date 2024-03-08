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2 year warranty

All series

ActionFit Bluetooth® sports headphones

Discontinued

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ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ7300LF/00

ActionFit Bluetooth® sports headphones

Discontinued

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Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 444.8 kB
  • 8 March 2024

User manual

  • PDF file, 726.8 kB
  • 7 December 2023

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