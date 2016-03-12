2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3305 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Earhook
Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
An adjustable ear hook ensures the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
UnhappyCamper
12/03/2016
Australia
Junk Headphones
Dont fit in your ear canal. The bud points the wrong way- towards the front of ear not into the ear, massive plastic 'tube' that wouldn't fit in ear WITHOUT buds attached! Tinny, horrible sound. Remote control does not control volume. Probably won't be able to return them. What a waste of money!
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305WS Sports headphones with mic
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305WS Sports headphones with mic