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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ3300PK/00

2.3

| (4) Reviews

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • Earhook

7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

High performance sound drives peak performance

High performance sound drives peak performance

8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3

04/12/2017

US

US

The only headphones I will use

My boyfriend thinks I have a problem but these are AMAZING. They fit like a glove, last forever, and are designed perfectly for fitness. I had an older model and was crushed when I couldn't find them in stores anymore. Then I found the new version and they're just as amazing! (:

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones

05/08/2017

Australia

Australia

Cheap

Philips produced one pair of the best sport headsets I ever used. But it’s most definitely not this one. If you like quality look for the “ActionFit SHQ3205/10” or one of his successors. After having such a good experience with Philips I decided to buy the SHQ3300OR_00 – I knew they were cheap, but it actually surprised me how nasty they were. First: No base and kind of a tinny sound. Second: low quality. And I mean, low – after three Months in Broome you could hear that sweat and humidity attract them. The sound got worse. After four to six months, they literally fell apart. I like Philips, and you guys do have great products – but with this pair … I’m very disappointed. I hope that was just a bad luck and not your general standard.

This review was made for SHQ3300OR Sports headphones

This review was made for SHQ3300OR Sports headphones

20/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Terrible sound

Good design for a pair of running headphones but sound quality was awful; no bass at all just treble. Wore them once then took back for a refund

This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones

This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.