2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3300OR/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Earhook
Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
2.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Shannon10
04/12/2017
US
Part of promotion
The only headphones I will use
My boyfriend thinks I have a problem but these are AMAZING. They fit like a glove, last forever, and are designed perfectly for fitness. I had an older model and was crushed when I couldn't find them in stores anymore. Then I found the new version and they're just as amazing! (:
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
McKay
05/08/2017
Australia
Cheap
Philips produced one pair of the best sport headsets I ever used. But it’s most definitely not this one. If you like quality look for the “ActionFit SHQ3205/10” or one of his successors. After having such a good experience with Philips I decided to buy the SHQ3300OR_00 – I knew they were cheap, but it actually surprised me how nasty they were. First: No base and kind of a tinny sound. Second: low quality. And I mean, low – after three Months in Broome you could hear that sweat and humidity attract them. The sound got worse. After four to six months, they literally fell apart. I like Philips, and you guys do have great products – but with this pair … I’m very disappointed. I hope that was just a bad luck and not your general standard.
This review was made for SHQ3300OR Sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ3300OR Sports headphones
Ricardo71
20/03/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Terrible sound
Good design for a pair of running headphones but sound quality was awful; no bass at all just treble. Wore them once then took back for a refund
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.