Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
ActionFit Sports earhook headphones
Discontinued
Support
SHQ3200WT/10
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity - English
All (3)
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low