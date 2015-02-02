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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ2305WS/00

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Keep your Actionfit SHQ2305 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

4.3g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

4.3g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 4.3g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

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