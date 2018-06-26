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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP5401/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

For at home and on the go

Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage

See all benefits

For at home and on the go

  • For indoors and outdoors

Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

26/06/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Quite a balanced sound experience

Crisp, clear and balanced sound (as long as you don't put max volume on a device with an internal amplifier (DAC) Super light weight design Clarity gets a beating at max volume on a device with an internal amplifier (HTC One M9 in my case)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones

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