2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dynamic bass, comfortable fit
Lightweight design with powerful 40mm neodymium speakers; auto -adjustable earshells and the highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use.
Over-ear
Black
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Oldandgrey
29/01/2021
Malaysia
Great value/price
Comfortable earpads, great sound and more important: a cable length of 3 meters, so I can stand up from my chair and move around -a bit- without destroying the plug.
Pros
See above
Cons
???
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2019-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2019-01-29
Teqnkka
01/01/2018
Singapore
great
greatgreatgreatgreatgreatgreatgreat great great great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones