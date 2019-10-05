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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP1900/00

3.9

| (13) Reviews

Lightweight and comfortable

Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

See all benefits

For music, PC, TV

Lightweight and comfortable

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Lightweight headband

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The light weight material used for the headband

A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

13

Reviews

3

05/10/2019

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Does the trick

After purchasing and having to return three other headphones from other brands, I knew what I wanted and needed. I needed over-ear and not on-ear headphones so they didn’t hurt when I wore earrings. I also didn’t like the wireless Bluetooth headphones as they had intermittent connection issues. And another had a faulty cord. These headphones are great and I have had no issues thus far.

Pros

Good connection, over the ear. Not expensive.

Cons

Long cable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2019-04-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2019-04-05

03/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Amazing headphones for amazing price

i've used mine since april and it sounds amazing! they have lasted extremely long i like how the headband splits off into 2 bands

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

14/02/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Great sound!

The Philips SHP 1900 is my first headphones ,I bought it 9years ago when I was 13years old girl and I still adore them ,because My Philips SHP 1900 have Great Deep and Clear and Rich SOUND ! Elton John's music ,Chris Rea 's music and Mordechai Ben David music ,TuneIn Radio sound fantastic with this headphones !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

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