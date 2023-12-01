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2 year warranty

All series

  • Clear conversations, lightweight design.
  • Clear conversations, lightweight design.

Discontinued

Wireless headphones with mic

SHM5178BK/00

Clear conversations, lightweight design.

Philips SHM5178BK are lightweight wireless headphones that provide the ultimate in comfort.

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Clear conversations, lightweight design.

  • Clear call quality

Technical Specifications

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