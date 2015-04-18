ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3165WT/00

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Dynamic and solid bass

This DJ inspired headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

DJ style monitoring headphones with mic

Dynamic and solid bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

In-line mic and pick up botton for easy handsfree calls

In-line mic and pick up botton for easy handsfree calls

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/04/2015

Malaysia

Malaysia

excellent product

Really good one. sound quality good. Excellent design and build quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3165BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3165BK Headphones with mic

22/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good enough for the money

Good quality sound with a warm clear bass. My only issues are the headsets can pinch your ear lobes if you're not too carefull putting them on and the microphone isn't great unless its right against your mouth. All that said for the money i paid i'm more than happy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3165BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3165BK Headphones with mic

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.