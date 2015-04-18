2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3165WT/00
Dynamic and solid bass
This DJ inspired headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Arun
18/04/2015
Malaysia
excellent product
Really good one. sound quality good. Excellent design and build quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3165BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3165BK Headphones with mic
ByneaBullet11
22/07/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good enough for the money
Good quality sound with a warm clear bass. My only issues are the headsets can pinch your ear lobes if you're not too carefull putting them on and the microphone isn't great unless its right against your mouth. All that said for the money i paid i'm more than happy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3165BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3165BK Headphones with mic