Headphones with mic
Dynamic and solid bass
This DJ inspired headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits
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Dynamic and solid bass
DJ style monitoring headphones
- 32mm drivers/closed-back
- On-ear
32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise
Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head
Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions
1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go
In-line mic and pick up botton for easy handsfree calls
compact, fold flat design for easy storage on the go
Made to give you the best experience on the go, these DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
closed
- Frequency response
-
8 - 22,000
Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
32 mm
- Diaphragm
-
PET
- Impedance
-
24 Ohm
- Magnet type
-
Neodymium
- Type
-
Dynamic
- Maximum power input
-
1500 mW
- Sensitivity
-
107 dB
-
Connectivity
- Cable length
-
1.2 m
- Cable Connection
-
two-sided
- Connector
-
3.5
mm
-
Design
- Color
-
Black
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