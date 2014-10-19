Search terms

  • Dynamic and solid bass Dynamic and solid bass Dynamic and solid bass

    Headphones with mic

    SHL3165BK/00

    Dynamic and solid bass

    This DJ inspired headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headphones with mic

    Similar products

    See all On-ear
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Dynamic and solid bass

    DJ style monitoring headphones

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

    32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

    32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

    Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

    Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

    Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise

    Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

    Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

    Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

    Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

    1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

    1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

    In-line mic and pick up botton for easy handsfree calls

    In-line mic and pick up botton for easy handsfree calls

    compact, fold flat design for easy storage on the go

    Made to give you the best experience on the go, these DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      closed
      Frequency response
      8 - 22,000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      24 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Type
      Dynamic
      Maximum power input
      1500 mW
      Sensitivity
      107 dB

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Cable Connection
      two-sided
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.