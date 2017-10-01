ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3065BK/00

4

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Clear and powerful bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

DJ style monitoring headphones with mic

Clear and powerful bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

01/10/2017

日本

日本

軽量 万能

ホワイトを購入 側面はプラスチックにヘアライン処理が施されています とにかく軽く、つけ心地が良く長時間装着も可能 家のオーディオから、ゲームにも最適 音はやや高域寄りですが音のビビリやシャリ付きはありません 時間が経てば高域も優しくなっていくと思います

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3065BK ヘッドフォン／マイク付き

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3065BK ヘッドフォン／マイク付き

10/09/2018

Australia

Australia

really nice unit, does what it states

Never owned a humidifier, saw this was a air purifier, and, humidifier (combo), so it turned out great. The unit itself in the high setting is a little loud, but, tolerable (does have a low setting which is good if you want to sleep with it on). Had an issue with amount of dust in my small bedroom, this seemed to lower the dust build up drastically. Design is nice, really easy to operator, love how it doesn't have energy wasting LED's like other humidifiers on the market. Overall good product, has the upper hand since its an air purifier, and, humidifier. Thanks Phillips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 1000 HU4706/70 Air humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 1000 HU4706/70 Air humidifier

19/08/2018

Australia

Australia

Promises fulfilled

The HU4706 humidifiers delivers on all the promises and expectations. I suffer from a stuffy nose at night and frequently used nasal sprays. I now use the Philps humidifier in the bedroom over night and now rarely get a stuffy nose. Simple and easy to use, well made and easy on the eyes, the humidifier is a fantastic device as far as I am concerned.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 1000 HU4706/70 Air humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 1000 HU4706/70 Air humidifier

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.