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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL3000WT/00

3.5

| (11) Reviews

Powerful sound

This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

With DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • White

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Closed type acoustic provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

Flat foldable for you easy to carry on the go

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

11

Reviews

3
2

02/02/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great headphones

very good and budget friendly. these are better than some headphones that are 5 times for expensive

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-02

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-02

01/10/2015

US

US

this has everthing i like about it

very nice looks nice great colors and features nice sound

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

05/04/2014

US

US

Great Product

I have tried a bunch of headphones over the years, and these are one of the best so far. Great sound, bass, and portability. Highly recommend!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

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