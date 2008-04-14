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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Kids headphones

SHK1030/27

Designed for kids

For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.

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Tailor sized for kids, Maximum volume limited

Designed for kids

  • On-ear

  • Blue & Green

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

Maximum volume limited to 85dB for safe music enjoyment

Kid’s Headphones let you rest assured that its volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.

32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Technical Specifications

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