2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3805WT/00
Extra bass
The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily.
White
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
Ultra small in-ear design ensures a snug and comfy fit to block out ambient noise, while its closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Sksk
24/11/2018
Singapore
Superb !!!!!!!!!!
Superb ear headphone in low price and Sound quality is very Nice and crystal clear. Performance and Design is Excellent!!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3805BL In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3805BL In ear headphones with mic